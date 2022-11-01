Becker Schools Pick Up Grant

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools has picked up a grant, and over $1000 in checks, from Liberty Paper.

New Hope, Minnesota, based Liberty Diversified International is helping to level the playing field for kids in education by awarding more than $100,000 to schools within their business area, including a $5,000 donation from Liberty Paper to Becker Public Schools.

In addition, Liberty Paper gave the district fifty $25 “gratitude checks” for teachers to use as they see fit.

Becker Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says the money will be used in a variety of ways.

We are grateful for Liberty Paper and all of our community partners for their fantastic support of our schools and students. We will use this donation to continue to improve and provide opportunities for our students who need it most. Some of the uses will be field trip tuition support, activity scholarships, and increased learning opportunities.

Since 2021, Liberty Diversified International has donated almost $200,000 to area schools through the Leveling the Playing Field for Kids in Education initiative.