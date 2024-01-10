Swifties, Hit Men, and Doctors Oh My, In The Weekender

James McCarthy, Getty Images
There is a little something for everyone this Weekender from Taylor Swift to a String Quartet, to 90s rock and British TV. If you have a weekend event you want us to know about email us here.

  • James McCarthy, Getty Images
    Taylor's Version

    Red Carpet Nightclub - St. Cloud

    Get your Taylor Swift fix in with, Taylor’s Version as a Taylor Swift cover band will play all her hits and then some. Red Carpet Night Club Main Stage, Saturday, 9:00 pm, Door open at 8:30 pm Cover Charge attend.

  • Oli Scaftt, Getty Images
    Console Room - Doctor Who Convention

    Hilton MSP Airport - Bloomington

    Doctor Who fans can celebrate 60 yrs of the show by meeting some of their favorite characters from the TV Show and audio stories.  Sylvester McCoy – 7th Dr., Lisa Bowerman – Bernice Summerfield, Jon Davey – Various Monsters in over 50 episodes, Sophie Aldred – Ace (Virtually, Sunday only).  Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is a cost to attend.

  • Radio Nation
    Radio Nation

    Pioneer Place on 5th - St. Cloud

    A tribute to mid-90s rock (95-99) featuring songs from groups like the Wallflowers, No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, Matchbox 20 and more.  Tickets are $26

  • Lucia Magney, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra
    Live & Local at Jules

    Jules Bistro - St. Cloud

    Listen to the St. Cloud String Quartet from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 13th. Reservations are encouraged and say you want to sit on the music side when making a reservation.

  • Bicoastal Productions
    Hit Men of Country

    Paramount Center of the Arts - St. Cloud

    Doug Carter, Jayson Chance, Jeff Zona, David Northrup, and Don Mott is a group of country singers who have come together for this group. They have toured with greats like Wynonna Judd, Keith Urban and Lee Greenwood. They will give you their take on hits like God Bless and U.S.A, Somebody Like You, and Big Green Tractor.  They will also share stories from backstage on the various tours they have been on. Tickets are $27 - $31.

