Swifties, Hit Men, and Doctors Oh My, In The Weekender

Doug Carter, Jayson Chance, Jeff Zona, David Northrup, and Don Mott is a group of country singers who have come together for this group. They have toured with greats like Wynonna Judd, Keith Urban and Lee Greenwood. They will give you their take on hits like God Bless and U.S.A, Somebody Like You, and Big Green Tractor. They will also share stories from backstage on the various tours they have been on. Tickets are $27 - $31.