Sweet Martha’s Cookies Created a Limited Edition Lip Balm
Fix your chapped lips and get your cookie fix at the same time at this year's Minnesota State Fair. Sweet Martha's Cookies has your hookup for chocolate chip cookie lip balm at the fair this year, thanks to a partnership with Startribune.
In a post shared to the Sweet Martha's Instagram page on August 4th, the popular sweet shop shared:
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! We teamed up with our friends at @startribune to create a limited edition lip balm - only available at the Star Tribune booth at the @mnstatefair starting August 26th (one per person while supplies last)!
The comments were flooded with excitement for this new product. But there were some people concerned about not getting a tube of the balm.
@bernadettelane: "I’d love to buy this. Please sell online! I'm halfway across the country!"