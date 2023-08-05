Supper Clubs Revisited: Pirates Cove

The Pirates Cove Supper Club opened in the early 1970s by Roger and JoAnn Kirmeier. I was joined this week by John Decker and Steve Penick from the Stearns History Museum and longtime St. Cloud resident Jim Grabinski. The Club remained owned and operated by the Kirmeier's until 1997 when they sold the establishment. In October of 1998 the Pirates Cove burned down.

Roger Kirmeier bought what was to become the Pirates Cove with his brother Al in 1968. Al and Roger owned and operated the Persian Club south of St. Cloud at that time. In 1972 Roger sold his stake in the Persian Club to his brother Al in exchange for Al's portion of ownership of the Pirates Cove.

When Roger Kirmeier bought the building it was a small boat house with a basement used for storage. The building had been a bait shop and 3/2 bar prior to Roger owning the place. He added on to the building 22 times creating more seating capacity and amenities for their patrons which included a supper club upstairs and expanded bathrooms and a kitchen upstairs. Steve Penick says one of the charms of the building was the outdoor seating, gazebo and activity on the water.

The Pirates Cove was 8 miles north of St. Cloud on the Mississippi River. The supper club held many weddings, volleyball leagues, charter boat rentals, a small swimming beach and offered cross country skiing in the winter.

Roger's wife JoAnn passed away in 1996 and Roger sold the Pirate's Cove to Rick and Nancy Schaefer in 1997.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve, John and Jim it is available below.