Sun Country Announces 2 New Routes From Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country has announced two new destinations from the Twin Cities.
They say they'll be adding direct flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire starting on August 8th.
Also, flights to Monterey Regional Airport in California will launch on August 22nd.
Earlier this year the Minnesota-based airline announced direct flights to Austin and Atlanta which will begin next month.
Sun County has also extended its schedule through December 10th, so travelers can start booking fall trips including the popular long MEA break in October and Thanksgiving weekend.
Sun Country Airlines will operate 122 routes serving 108 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids
- Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in St. Cloud
- First Former Johnnie to Play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
- Unusually Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Minnesota
- Why I'm Dancing for Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud
Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud
Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty