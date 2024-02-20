Car Crashes Into Home Sparking Fire in St. Cloud

Photo Courtesy of Bo Steinemann

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house sparking a fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Lorenz says the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday along Division Street at 17th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Photo courtesy of Bo Steinemann
He says the driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters searched the home but did not find anyone inside the house.  The home did sustain significant damage.

Mayor Dave Kleis says its believed no one was living at the home.

Photo courtesy of Bo Steinemann
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.  Lorenz says more information is expected to be released on Wednesday morning.

Image Courtesy of Bo Steinemann
