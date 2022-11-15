Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer.

Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country.

The nonstop service from MSP includes flights to Charlotte, Wilmington, Columbus, Kansas City, Richmond, Louisville, Rapid City, Colorado Springs, Atlantic City, Omaha, Detroit, and Traverse City.

The airline will also resume service to Milwaukee and St. Louis.

Sun Country has also extended its booking schedule so customers can now book travel through Labor Day 2023.

With these new routes, Sun Country Airlines will operate 120 routes serving more than 90 airports.