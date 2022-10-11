Sun Country Airlines Teams Up With Caribou Coffee

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now you can get a complimentary cup of Caribou Coffee on your flight with Sun Country Airlines.

Starting this month, the airline says passengers will be able to enjoy fresh brewed hot Caribou Coffee. Sun Country worked closely with the coffee company to ensure the flavor and consistency for the guests and invested more than $250,000 in equipment upgrades onboard.

Earlier this year Caribou Coffee was named the official coffee of Sun Country Airlines, and the airline has been serving the Minnesota-based coffee company's ready-to-drink Cold Brew Coffee since January.