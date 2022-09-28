Sun Country Adds Flight to Buffalo for Minnesota Vikings Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON - News) -- Sun Country Airlines is taking a plane load of Minnesota Vikings fans to the game in Buffalo, New York.

The Twin Cities-based airline has announced they've added a special flight for the November 13th game.

Right now the cost is $49 each way. The plane will leave the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on November 12th at noon. The return flight leaves Buffalo at 8:00 p.m. on November 13th.

Get our free mobile app

The game between the Vikings and the Bills is scheduled for Sunday, November 13th at noon.

Going into this weekend, both the Bills and the Vikings have 2 wins and 1 loss.