Sun Country Adds Caribbean Destination, Extends Schedule
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country is adding a new warm-weather destination for you to escape to this upcoming winter.
The Minnesota-based airline announced Tuesday they will have a new non-stop flight between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the Caribbean island of St. Maarten.
Flights will be offered once a week on Saturdays from January 13th through April 6th, 2024.
Sun Country has also extended its schedule through April 2024, so you can book your holiday season and spring break vacations now.
The airline says service to Florida and its most popular international destinations will increase beginning in December making this upcoming season its largest winter schedule by number of flights and seats available.
