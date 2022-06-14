Summertime Slime Terror: Coors Light & Keystone Light Recall

COORS LIGHT SLIME VIDEOS CIRCULATING ON TIKTOK

Are you a Coors Light drinker? How about Coors Keystone Light? There have been some pretty interesting videos going viral on the internet regarding Coors Light and Keystone Light beer that was produced in a brewery in Trenton, Ohio. Whether or not the videos are real, Molson Coors is taking action.

The videos show a thick slimy liquid pouring out of Coors cans of beer. Although it is unknown if the videos are real or fake news, Molson Coors has removed all lots of the following products from its shelves:

Coors Light 12 Pack 12 oz. Cans

UPC: 00-71990-00048

Coors Light 18 Pack 12 oz. Cans

UPC: 00-71990-30017

Coors Light 24 oz. Cans

UPC: 00-71990-31600

Coors Light 30 Pack 12 oz. Cans

UPC: 00-71900-30030

Keystone Light 15 Pack 12 oz. Cans

UPC: 00-71990-48045

Keystone Light 24 Pack 12 oz. Cans

UPC: 00-71990-48006

IS THERE A REAL QUALITY ISSUE?

Molson Coors is aware of a quality issue on packages of certain Coors Light and Keystone Light that were produced at the Trenton Brewery in Ohio.

There are no food safety risks associated with beer products, but Molson Coors made the decision to withdraw it so they wouldn't disappoint their consumers.

If you have any questions regarding the recall you can call the Molson Coors Quality Control hotline at 1.800.645.5376.

THE BIG QUESTION

The big question still remains; do the slime videos have anything to do with this recall? It does seem like it's possible, but Molson Coors has not made any statements about the videos being related to the recall.

