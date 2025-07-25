2025 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

(SUB-STATE # 11)

Orthopedic Sport Field Sartell/St. Cloud Tech Field

(Thursday July 24th)

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 14 WILLMAR POST 167 7

The Post 254 defeated their Sub-State Legion rival Post 167, They were out hit fourteen to eleven, they collected three doubles. This was a suspended game from Tuesday evening. Nolan Hemker threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and six runs. Robert Dusing threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he had two strikeouts. Kade Gibbon threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout. Gavin Weber threw one inning, he gave up three hits.

Their offense was led by Ethan Mader went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Vince Murn went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Shea Koster went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Nolan Hemker went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs and Kade Gibbons had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Brody Sabin had a stolen base, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, and Carter Reideman had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Robert Dusing and Dakota Banks both had a walk.

For Willmar Jordan Ellingson threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits six runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Reese Christianson threw 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. G. Christianson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Gavin Evenson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Gavin Banks, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Blake Reiman went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Aidan Paulson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Braeden Fagerlie went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and G. Christianson went 2-for-2. Reese Christianson had a RBI and Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Connor Smith went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Tyler Madsen went 1-for-2, Gavin Evenson went 1-for-3 and Carlos Guiterrez went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

ALBANY POST 482 4 WILLMAR POST 167 3

The Post 482 defeated their Sub-State rivals Post 167, they out hit them five to four. Elliot Burnett threw seven innings,he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Kyle Holm went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Abe Kalthoff had a RBI and he scored a run and Cohen Habben went 1-for-3 with a walk. Hunter Boecker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Wesen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Blake Iverson had two stolen bases and he scored two runs.

For Willmar Connor Smith threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts and Braeden Fagerlie gave up a walk. Their offense was led by Braeden Fagerlie, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jordan Ellingson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Banks went 1-for-4 and Gavin Evenson went 1-for-3. Aidan Paulson had a walk, Connor Smith scored a run and B. Reiman had a walk.

COLD SPRING POST 455 8 SARTELL POST 277 6

The Post 455 defeated their Sub-State Rivals Post 277, they out hit them twelve to nine. Jake Stalboerger threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Max Fredin threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Jace Griffin went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and Tyler Prom went 3-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored three runs. Riley Bauer went 1-for-3 for a RBI an a walk and Grady Richards went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Jack Boos went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Max Fredin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Grady Notch had a walk.

For Sartell Carter Stutsman threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Trevor Schlangen threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Levi Frieler went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Mateo Segura went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Cayden Behrmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brayden Simones went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Miles Simonsen went 1-for-4 with a triple and Keaton Landowski had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Thompson had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Trevor Schlangen had a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 5 PIERZ POST 341 4

The Post 254 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Post 341, they each collected eight hits. Vince Murn threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eights hits, four runs and he had four strikeouts. Mason Fincher threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Noah Hemker went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base for a RBI and he scored two runs. Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-3 and Shea Koster had two RBIs. Carter Riedeman went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored run and Brody Sabin went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Kaden Gibbons went 1-for-3, Ethan Mader went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Owen Gates had a walk.

For Pierz Kaden Kruschek threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kaden Kruschek, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Chase Becker went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and a walk. Grady Young went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jackson Thielen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and J. Hardy had a walk.

FRIDAY JULY 25th

COLD SPRING POST 455 vs. PIERZ POST 341

(5:00 OSF)

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 vs. Albany Post 482

(7:30 OSF)