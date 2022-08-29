Study Confirms Support For Second Hotel In Sartell

SARTELL -- Results of a recent study confirms the need for second hotel in Sartell.

Back in June, the city council approved a hotel study to determine whether there was enough demand for another hotel in the community.

The study, completed by the HVS Group, determined Sartell would be able to support a 70-90 room hotel, like a SpringHill Suites.

Sartell currently has one hotel, The AmericInn, however the increase in leisure activities has driven up the demand for more.

During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve the hotel study report. If approved, city staff will work with interested developers in finding a location for the proposed hotel.

One possibility would be along the Highway 15 corridor.