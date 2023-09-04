Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Widespread hot and dry conditions continue through Tuesday.
A cold front moving into the very warm and humid air over the region will cause storms to form later in the afternoon Tuesday over Minnesota.
Some of those storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.
The storms are expected to weaken as they move east into Wisconsin through the evening.
