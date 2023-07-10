Strong Storm Threat in Minnesota on Monday

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A few strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service
The initial storms could be supercell thunderstorms producing large hail, which also have a small tornado risk.

Wisconsin is under the highest threat.

Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with additional chances for rain each night.

So far this month, St. Cloud has had just .08 of an inch of rain.  We're more than an inch below normal for just July alone.

