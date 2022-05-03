Stride Academy Executive Director To Retire At End of School Year

ST. CLOUD -- New leadership is coming to Stride Academy. Executive Director Eric Williams plans to retire following the end of this school year.

Williams has worked more than 30 years in K-12 education, including leading Stride Academy since 2017.

Board Chair Sara Fromm says Williams has helped with strategic growth in enrollment over the years and oversaw the school during the intensely difficult "COVID years."

I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Williams for his courage in showing up to do the hard work over and over. His authenticity in leadership and commitment to education will be missed. Stride's success and turnaround in the last years would not be possible without his leadership.

At the same time, Fromm says the school board has hired Eric Skanson as the school's new Executive Director.

Skanson has been the principal at Cold Spring Elementary for 14 years. His first day in his new role will be on July 1st.

Stride Academy is a K-8 public charter school on the South side of St. Cloud.