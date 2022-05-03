SCTCC Baseball Update – May 3rd, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP

(Monday May 2nd)

SCTCC CYCLONES 5 CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE RAIDERS 3

The Cyclones collected five timely hits, including a pair of doubles, they played very good defense and they were aided with eight walks. This gave the Cyclones starting pitcher a sophomore righty, Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School great support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. A freshman righty Carson Geislinger from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw the final inning to earn the save. He retired the three batters that he faced, including one strikeout. This now gives the Cyclones a 17-8 overall record and 10-4 in the conference. They gave the Raiders their third conference loss of the season.

The Cyclones offense was led by Michael Solis, their catcher from Gregory Portland High School Texas. He went 2-for-4 with a double for three big RBI’s. Carter Wessel their left fielder was credited for an RBI and Jackson Peter their third baseman earned three walk and he scored two runs. Drew Beier their shortstop went 2-for-4 with a double and Dylan Haskamp their second baseman earned a walk. Brady Linn their center fielder from Rocori High School earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Kantola their first baseman went 1-for-3 and Preston Schlegel their DH from Big Lake High School earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher Noah Cekalla from Pierz High School threw six innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, eight walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Strecher threw the final inning in relief to close it out.

The Raiders offense was led by Derin Gaudette a freshman from New York Mills High School. He went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s. Noah Cekalla went

1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and Leo Villa went 3-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Mason Argir went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Erubiel Ozuna earned a walk and he scored a run. Rylee Rauch from Pierz High School went 1-for-3, Grayson Suska from Royalton High School scored a run and Eli Roberts earned a walk.

CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE RAIDERS 5 STCC CYCLONES 0

The Raiders come back in the second game of their double header to defeat the Cyclones. They collected seven hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple and errorless defense. Their starting pitcher righty Nolan Notch from Cold Spring High School threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Erik Bungum, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Rylee Rauch went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Leo Villa went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk; Kyle Baker went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Erubiel Ozura went 2-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run. Adam Braun earned two walks and he scored a run, Mason Argir earned a walk and Grayson Suska scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Brady Linn a righty from Rocori High School, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Sam Boysen a righty from Rochester John Marshall High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense included Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-3, Brady Linn went 1-for-2 and Peyton Winter earned two walks and he had a stolen base.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday May 4th

Anoka-Ramsey CC Golden Rams

2:00/4:00

Putz Field