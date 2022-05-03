St. Cloud Police Sponsors Art Contest

ST. CLOUD -- Area students have the opportunity to get their artwork on St. Cloud police cars.

The St. Cloud Police Department License Plate Art Contest gives area students the opportunity to design the front license plate on one of 33 squad cars. Any area student aged five though 17 can submit a design idea through May 20th.

Get our free mobile app

Design templates and more information is available online, and the drop off sites include the St. Cloud Police Department, each school, the COP House, and the Boys & Girls Clubs.