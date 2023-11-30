Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3000 block of Division Street West. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a 2005 gold Chevy Silverado 1500 HD crew cab with a flat bed. Mages indicated suspects arrived in a black Buick Enclave. No further description is available.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.