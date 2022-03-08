Stearns County Seeking Input on Transportation Sales Tax

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is looking for your opinion on whether a transportation sales tax should be extended.

The 0.25% tax has been collected since 2018 and is scheduled to sunset at the end of December. The tax has helped Stearns County complete additional road construction projects without adding them to the property tax levy.

The first of three online public input sessions is Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

The other two will be on March 15th at Noon and March 22nd at 5:00 p.m. For a link to join the input session, click here.

An in-person meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

