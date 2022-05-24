Stearns County Outlines Short-Term Rental Rules

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is reminding property owners of the rules for renting out their homes and cabins.

Officials say short-term rentals require a permit and have licensing guidelines attached to them.

A short-term rental is defined as 30 days or less and must conform to the county's Comprehensive Plan and applicable ordinances.

There are currently moratoriums on new rentals in the townships of Eden Lake, Maine Prairie, Munson, and Wakefield. Also, Sauk Centre Townships does not allow short-term rentals in certain zoning districts.

