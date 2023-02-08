Stearns County License Center Hours Changing

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is changing the hours at the Service Center in Waite Park starting Monday.

The new lobby hours will be 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Lobby hours had been 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closing at 4:30 aligns with the county's business hours.

The drive-thru had been opening at 7:30 a.m. during the pandemic but is no longer needed because customers are going back into the lobby.

The drive-thru hours will now be 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Both of Stearns County's License Centers take appointments or allow walk-ins.

