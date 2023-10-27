Stearns County Holding Open House Ahead of 2024 Road Project
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Engineer's Office is reaching out to the public ahead of a 2024 road construction project.
Highway department officials are holding an open house on the planned County Road 75 and County Road 133 improvement project. The county plans to add a second left turn lane on County Road 75 and a roundabout on County Road 133 at Elm Street as part of the project.
The open house is Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Government Center. It's an open house format with a brief presentation at 5:00 p.m. on the proposed changes and traffic control that will be used.
The county is looking for comments and concerns as they develop the project designs.
