Stearns County Holding Open House Ahead of 2024 Road Project

Stearns County Holding Open House Ahead of 2024 Road Project

Getty Images

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Engineer's Office is reaching out to the public ahead of a 2024 road construction project.

Highway department officials are holding an open house on the planned County Road 75 and County Road 133 improvement project. The county plans to add a second left turn lane on County Road 75 and a roundabout on County Road 133 at Elm Street as part of the project.

The open house is Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Government Center. It's an open house format with a brief presentation at 5:00 p.m. on the proposed changes and traffic control that will be used.

The county is looking for comments and concerns as they develop the project designs.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America

Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America

Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try

From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker, are a must-try on your next road trip.

Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

Filed Under: stearns county engineer's office
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports