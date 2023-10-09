Open House Tuesday for Stearns County Road 1 Study

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is once again looking for feedback on plans to improve County Road 1 between County Road 120 in Sartell and 9th Avenue in St. Cloud.

There's an open house Tuesday evening at the Whitney Senior Center from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will be a brief presentation at 6:00 p.m. You'll be able to review various design alternatives, ask questions, and participate in some interactive activities.

The purpose of the study is to analyze existing and future conditions and evaluate potential alternatives for the corridor.

Stearns County is partnering with the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and their consultant on the study.

