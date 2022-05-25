Stearns County Holding More Meetings on Transportation Sales Tax

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is holding another round of meetings to gather feedback on whether to extend the local option transportation sales tax.

The county currently collects 0.25% on purchases which then go to fund road construction projects. It is set to expire on December 31st.

The first public input session will be Tuesday at Belgrade City Hall. On Thursday, June 2nd there will be a meeting at the Sauk Centre City Hall, and on Monday, June 6th county staff will hold an input session at the Stearns County Public Works Building in Waite Park. All of the meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The meetings will be your chance to weigh in on whether the board of commissioners should extend the tax and how it should be used if it is approved.

If you can't attend any of the allotted times, you can contact the Stearns County Highway Department to give your input.

