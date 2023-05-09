Stearns County Highway 12 Road Construction Underway

NEW MUNICH (WJON News) -- A major road construction project through the town of New Munich is getting underway.

The Stearns County Highway Department says County Road 12 is being reconstructed between County Road 30 and I-94.

The six-mile mile stretch is prompting a detour around the work zone, although local traffic will be allowed to pass.

Work is starting with erosion control devices and pavement removal.

The project is expected to be completed around October 13th if the weather cooperates.

