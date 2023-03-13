Stearns County Deputies Teaching The Harms of Drugs, Violence

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three deputies with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office will spend the day in the classroom teaching students about the harms of bullying, drugs and violence.

Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (L.E.A.D) is a law enforcement-focused anti-drug, anti-violence program aims to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.

Starting Tuesday, 135 third grade students at Avon and Albany Elementary School will be receive age-appropriate lessons on the dangers of bullying, drugs and violence.

Later this spring, sixth grade students at Melrose Schools will also be educated on the curriculum.

It's expected Holdingford Public Schools and Kimball Area Schools will also participate in the program starting next school year.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office will be the first department in Minnesota to implement L.E.A.D. into schools within the county.

 

 

