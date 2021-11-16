This is what your holiday winter dreams are made of. There's a beautiful outdoor 'geodesic dome' in the woods of Tofte, Minnesota you can rent out for the night or longer. It'll make you feel like winter royalty. Plus, it's located on Ski Hill Road south of Lutsen ski hill overlooking Lake Superior.

I read an article a few weeks ago that mentioned people want experiences over physical gifts this holiday. It makes sense after the last two years we've had. A night in this dome would definitely check that box.

One night in this unique getaway would run you $350 a night plus fees. But, that's not a bad price if you go in on it with another couple. The dome sleeps four guests with two beds and a bathroom.

Don't worry about the cold weather, it's heated with an indoor fireplace. Plus there's a bathroom with a shower and a small kitchen area with a refrigerator, stove, coffee maker, microwave, and sink inside. It's got the amenities you'd need from indoors plus the beautiful views of the outdoors. It's the best of both worlds.

According to the Airbnb listing description, "This dome is part of a series of four domes all consciously placed to provide a private, one-of-a-kind experience on the North Shore."

You can feel good about your stay too, The listing says "all linens are organic, sustainably sourced, and washed in eco-friendly/non-scented detergent".

Check this place out for yourself with the photo gallery below. If you're interested, it's located on Airbnb by super host Nicole.