Did You Know That Amazon Does This During The Holidays?

Some people love to wrap presents. I don't mind, but my presents aren't the most beautifully wrapped. I have relatives that LIVE for holiday wrapping, whether it be Christmas gifts, birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, you name it. They are so perfectly wrapped, I hate to open the gifts because what's inside couldn't possibly match the outstanding wrapping, ribbons, and sparkles of the package.

That's why this year, I ordered some of my gifts online. I thought about having them wrapped in the past, as it is an offering from some companies, but I've never done it, thinking it might look super cheap.

I was pleasantly surprised last week when I ordered these gifts from Amazon, and this time, I selected, "Please gift wrap." I believe I paid $5 extra dollars to have these gifts wrapped, but when I received them yesterday, I was pleasantly surprised.

Each was in a beautiful package, that included a ribbon and even a bright happy card attached.

Not only can you have them gift wrapped, but they can also, of course, ship them directly to the person you want to receive them. I sent them to myself, just to make sure the gift wrap wasn't tacky because if it was, I definitely was going to re-wrap them before sending the gifts to the receiver.

I have to say, there is another option that I always recommend. If a local charity is wrapping for a cause, like Tri-County Humane Society, I will bring all my gifts to them, and have them wrapped, and make a donation to my favorite charity for wrapping. I've never been disappointed with this option as well.

Do you wrap all of your gifts? If so, do you bargain hunt for wrapping paper and supplies? Do you go the extra mile making special gift tags for everyone on your list? Do you use a service to help you? Share your wrapping ideas with us. Send your ideas to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

