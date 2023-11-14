State Patrol: Woman Killed By Hit and Run Driver

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 169 near Onamia in Mille Lacs County.

Fifty-six-year-old Cathy Donovan of Onamia was walking along the highway when she was struck by a northbound vehicle.

