State Patrol: Woman Killed By Hit and Run Driver
ONAMIA (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 169 near Onamia in Mille Lacs County.
Get our free mobile app
Fifty-six-year-old Cathy Donovan of Onamia was walking along the highway when she was struck by a northbound vehicle.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Year Round Allegiant Service Returning to St. Cloud Airport
- St. Cloud's Zonta Christmas House Showcasing Holiday Displays
- Civil Engineer Uses Drone to Reunite Lost Dog, Owner in St. Cloud
- Quite Oaks Providing Hospice Care in St. Cloud for 15 Years
- St. Joseph Preparing for County Road 75 Bridge Closure