State Patrol Responds to Nearly 200 Crashes in Minnesota Tuesday

Our first widespread snow event of the season made for slick roads for the morning commute.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from midnight up to 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to 181 crashes statewide.

Nine of those crashes had injuries but no one was seriously hurt. There were no fatalities. One of the crashes with injuries happened on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud.

Troopers also helped out with 121 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch. Thirteen semis also jackknifed.

For the latest road conditions around Minnesota check out 511mn.org.

