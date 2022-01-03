State Patrol Locates Car Involved in Fatal Hit and Run

BROOKLYN CENTER -- The Minnesota State Patrol says they have found the vehicle and possible driver involved in a fatal hit and run.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in Brooklyn Center. Eight-year-old Iliana Tasso was struck and was killed.

Get our free mobile app

Immediately after the crash, troopers said they were looking for a 2017 to 2018 white Nissan Rogue. Monday they say the owner of that vehicle is cooperating with investigators.