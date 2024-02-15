State Patrol Crash Totals in Minnesota for Wednesday

State Patrol Crash Totals in Minnesota for Wednesday

Minnesota State Patrol

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a number of crashes and spinouts on Wednesday during the snowfall.

From 7:00 a.m. Wednesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday the statewide crash total was 306 crashes.

Twenty-one people were hurt in those crashes with two serious injuries.

They also responded to 257vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch.  There was also 11 jackknifed semis.

Get our free mobile app

The Thursday morning commute in central and southern Minnesota may be slow for some and snowplows are out and continue to clean up for the snow.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports