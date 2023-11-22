State Commission Picks 6 Flag Designs, 5 Seal Design Finalists
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission has narrowed down the 2,123 flag submissions to six designs and the 398 seal submissions to five final designs.
Many of the submissions included Minnesota scenery and icons like water and stars.
Get our free mobile app
Minnesotans will have a chance to say how they feel about the chosen submissions before the new designs are sent to the state legislature in a report by January 1st.
The designs may be modified, including changes to shapes and colors.
The six flag design finalists below are from the Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission:
The five seal design finalists below are also from the Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Chain Link Fence Installed Along Highway 10 in St. Cloud
- National Average Gas Prices Fall for 9th Straight Week
- November Ending on a Frigid Note in Minnesota
- Minnesota Christmas Tree Farms Ready for a Busy Season
- Country Music's Aaron Tippin Coming to St. Cloud