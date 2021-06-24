St. Paul Saints Fans Needed to Help Set Cup Snake Record July 1

Eight Minnesota craft breweries are inviting St. Paul Saints fans out to CHS Field July 1 to help set a new world record for the longest cup snake.

If you've ever been to a live sports event -- or simply watched one on TV -- chances are good you've seen a cup snake. The cup snake -- also known as a beer snake -- is literally a train of empty beer cups, snaking its way through the stands. There's no rhyme or reason to it -- anyone can start a cup snake anywhere. But once one begins, people are usually quick and eager to contribute to it. Records for the longest cup snake are contested, though there are some notable recorded examples. In 2008, during an XFL game between the DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks at Audi Field, fans created a cup snake approximately 1,237 cups long.

Just last week, Chicago Cubs fans celebrated being back at Wrigley Field at full capacity with a 100-foot cup snake estimated to have cost around $30,000 in beer.

With some great examples to inspire us, CHS Field is now looking for a bunch of thirsty St. Paul Saints fans to fill the ball park July 1 in an attempt at the world's longest cup snake.

"Join us and 7 other local craft breweries on July 1st at the St. Paul Saints game in our attempt to help build the nation's largest cup snake," said Invictus Brewing Co., one of the local craft breweries located at CHS Field's craft beer corner, on Facebook. "Grab a beer at the craft beer garden (an Invictus beer, of course) and return the cup to our booth to include it in this momentous feat."

Ticket price for the cup snake package is $20 and includes an outfield reserved ticket and one free beer at the Craft Beer Corner.

Minnesota craft breweries available at the Craft Beer Corner at CHS Field are:

- Castle Danger Brewing

- Dual Citizen Brewing Company

- Spiral Brewery

- Invictus Brewing Co.

- Modist Brewing Co.

- Summit Brewing Co.

- Lupulin Brewing Co.

- Blacklist Brewing Co.

Tickets for the Cup Snake Ticket Package are available at www.SaintsGroups.com with promo code Cupsnake2021.