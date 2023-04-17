St. Joseph, YMCA to Approve Lease & Development Agreements

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The city of St. Joseph and the St. Cloud Area YMCA are expected to formalize their partnership and build a new "Y" during Monday night's meeting.

The city council will be asked to approve a St. Joseph Community Center/YMCA operations lease agreement and developer's agreement.

The council previously approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and the Y back in September of 2021.

The developer's agreement gives the Y an equal say in the final design, construction, and change orders.

The operations lease and developer's agreement is similar to the one St. Cloud has with the Y.

The full-build pre-design includes about 45,000 square feet and includes a family pool, kids' play zone, fitness center, gym, indoor walking track, sports courts, wellness center, and more.

The city would be responsible for operational costs like water, wastewater, garbage, mowing, and maintenance.

The estimated annual operating costs are about $143,000.

The total cost to build the facility is estimated at $24 million, with $4 million coming from state bonding money, $6 million from the local half-cent sales tax, and $14 million from fundraising.

A construction timeline has not been announced.

