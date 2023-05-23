St. Joseph Teenager Hurt in Saturday Night Crash
AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph teenager was hurt after crashing his pickup near Avon Saturday night.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Nathan Morehouse was driving eastbound on Upper Spunk Lake Road just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say Morehouse lost control of the pickup, went into the south ditch, and entered a grove of trees. The truck rolled several times, coming to a rest on its roof.
The sheriff's office says Morehouse was able to crawl out of the truck and into a nearby yard. He was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.
No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
