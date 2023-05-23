St. Cloud’s Summerland Family Fun Park Set To Open This Weekend!

Few things signify the true beginning of summer like the opening of St. Cloud's Summerland Family Fun Park. Featuring go karts, mini golf, batting cages, bumper boats and more, the park is a rite of passage for central Minnesota kids.

Any time we take a trip to visit my dad in Milaca, our four-year-old asks us to drive by Summerland. In the middle of winter, when the park is clearly closed for the season, he will still beg us to bring him there 'just to check' if they are open. His face brightens considerably on the day we are able to tell him the park is open, finally! That day is coming soon!

Our family loves Summerland because it's local, there is a lot to do and its fairly cheap for all of the amenities offered. We usually start our day with some go karts then hit up the mini golf.

There are two mini golf courses at Summerland: "Bear Country" and "The Lakes." For our little guy, Bear Country tends to be a little easier, while The Lakes course is a bit more challenging.

According to the Summerland website, a go kart ride will cost $6.50, mini golf costs $7.50 or $8.50 depending on the course and an unlimited waterslide pass will cost $12.00.

The park does offer a variety of deals and specials which can be found on its website.

45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota