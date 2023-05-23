Is This Edible Yet Invasive Species Of Minnesota Plant Lurking In Your Backyard?
As we find ourselves spending more and more time outdoors, with plenty of bug spray to keep the mosquitos in check, you might happen upon this invasive species in your backyard. Garlic Mustard. Don't worry you can put this plant to use, as it is edible, but why would you want to eat it?
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the invasive species is in bloom currently in the southern half of the state.
Garlic Mustard according to the Department of Natural Resources, "was likely brought to the United States for food or medicinal purposes in the 1800s. It can be spread by transporting mud that contains its tiny seeds, so it is often found along highly-trafficked trails. Garlic mustard forms thick mats that shade and outcompete native plant species and it can impede natural forest regeneration by producing chemicals that reduce the growth of other plants."
If you find Garlic Mustard growing on your property you are asked to hand pull it from the ground and put it in a plastic bag or covered it with a tarp as even pulled plants can generate seeds.
You can read more about controlling Garlic Mustard and other invasive plant species by going to the DNR website.
