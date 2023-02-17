St. Joseph Selects New City Administrator

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph has selected its next City Administrator.

According to the city council agenda for Tuesday's meeting, they have reached an agreement with David Murphy. He is currently the City Administrator for East Grand Forks, a community of 8,600.

Murphy has 25 years of serving local governments including serving as City Administrator for the cities of Belle Plaine and Hector, and serving as an appraiser for McLeod County.

His starting salary will be about $140,000 a year.

If the city council approves the contract agreement on Tuesday night, Murphy's first day on the job will be April 23rd.

Get our free mobile app

Interim City Administrator Jeff O'Neill has been doing the job since early October. He's the former City Administrator in Monticello.

Former City Administrator Therese Haffner resigned in September after two years on the job.

READ RELATED ARTICLES