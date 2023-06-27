St. Joseph Planning Referendum for New Community Center

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - Voters in St. Joseph will be asked to increase the sales tax in the city during next year's election.

During Tuesday night's meeting, the city council will take the next step in the process to get a local option half-cent sales tax on the ballot.

During the Legislative Session, state lawmakers approved allowing the city to ask for up to $18 million for phase II of the community center and phases II and III of the East Park development.

The referendum is planned for the next general election in November 2024. The referendum has to be held during a general election and within two years of receiving legislative authority.

Legislators also placed a moratorium on future local option sales tax requests for 2024 and 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Also during Tuesday's meeting, the city council will consider extending its contract with consulting group DeLaForest Consulting to lobby lawmakers for bonding money for sewer main improvements and the wastewater system. And also get additional bonding dollars for the community center along with protecting the appropriations they've already received.

In October of 202 state lawmakers approved $4 million bonding money for the project.

Earlier this year, the city approved a lease agreement with the YMCA to run the facility once it is open.

READ RELATED ARTICLES