St. Joseph Development Update

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph had a big year in 2022 with more growth expected here in the new year.

Community Development Director Nate Keller says 2022 was a record year for permit activity in St. Joseph with a new development of townhomes by the Kennedy School as well as commercial development.

He says there isn't a lot of vacant space downtown, but several homes have been rezoned commercial to help the downtown grow. St. Joseph is continuing to try to attract a boutique hotel to the downtown and is looking at potential sites.

Since we've gotten press on it there has been a couple of developers that have reached out to the city and inquired about it and wanted to know more about the concept.

Keller says the EDA recently toured the distillery, which is still on track to open this summer.

City leaders are also working with the owner of the JR Mobile site to address some safety concerns. Keller says the building itself is not salvageable.

In the Industrial Park, Trobec's Bus Company construction is underway now, and another large business could be coming soon.

We did get an application to re-plat or consolidate four lots into one and that's about 15 acres.

Keller says the developer of that 15-acre site could be on the city's Planning Commission agenda as soon as this month.

The 95-acre East Park will continue to be developed in 2023. Last year they had some naturally mowed trails. This year the trails will be paved. They will also improve the entrance to the park and the parking lot.

