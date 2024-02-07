St. Johns and St. Bens Students Ready for TV Debut

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - Students at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict are ready for their moment on the small screen.

St. John’s and St. Ben’s will become the first Minnesota schools to be featured on the Amazon Prime series “The College Tour”.

The program was filmed last fall and features 10 students and alums telling their stories of campus life. Thursday, students and the community will get a chance to watch the episode before it airs in May.

Everyone is welcome to a premiere watch party at the Escher Auditorium on the campus of the College of St. Benedict.

If you go:

College of St. Benedict / St. John’s University premiere watch party.

Thursday, February 8th

Escher Auditorium, Benedicta Arts Center, College of St. Benedict

6:30 pm – Doors open with red carpet entrance

7:00 pm – Premiere watch party

8:00 pm – After party

The event is free and open to everyone.

