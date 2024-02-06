Want to Get Away? Rent Your Own Island in Minnesota!

How much would you be willing to pay to rent an entire island? Keep in mind, you're the only one on the island. There is just one cabin and you're staying in it. The good news is that it'll cost you a lot less then you're probably thinking.

Photo by James via Airbnb Photo by James via Airbnb loading...

You can spend a romantic weekend as a couple, bring the family and the pets or gather a few friends. Any of those scenarios work because the cabin sleeps 9 people. There are some really fun spaces to spend your time too. The balcony with furniture and a grill would be an awesome hangout.

Photo by James via Airbnb Photo by James via Airbnb loading...

The screen porch closer to the Lake is somewhere I could spend an entire day. Best of all, no bugs since it's all screened in!

Photo by James via Airbnb Photo by James via Airbnb loading...

Photo by James via Airbnb Photo by James via Airbnb loading...

The cabin is listed on Airbnb and is located on Jackrabbit Island in Tower, MN. It's a little over 3 hours North of St. Cloud, to give you an idea of the location.

DESCRIPTION FROM AIRBNB:

This quaint and semi-rustic family built cabin is situated on a 13 acre private island on beautiful Lake Vermilion. Inside you will find beds for 9, electricity, a full bath, very clean well water, a great room with a kitchen, dining room, and sitting area.Outside the cabin you will find a dock, screen house, a bonfire pit, and trails to enjoy 13 private acres of woods that include birds, squirrels, chipmunks, flowers, plants, and deer!**Guests will need own boat to access the cabin**

Guest access Guests have sole access to the entire cabin and island. No others cabins on Jackrabbit Island!

Other things to note May, September & October: [3 night minimum]

June, July, August [6 night minimum. Strictly Saturday-Friday].

Pets: 1-2 [$20/day/each) **Since this is an island, guests will need own boat to access the cabin** I would rent our pontoon for $175/day [plus gas] if you are interested.

If you love solitude, this could be your dream vacation!

