St. Joe Coborn’s Has This Little Holiday Gem

'Tis the season for lots of crazy drinks, foods, confections and other creations that you may not eat or drink at other times of the year. So why not add this into your holiday fun?

If you like egg nog, this will probably just turn it up a notch. If you don't really care for it, maybe this will bring it some new life for you. It's Fireball Egg Nog. Seriously, what's not to like? Since this is sold in the actual grocery store, it's just the flavor of Fireball- cinnamon, non alcoholic. But no judgment if you decide to add some actual Fireball whiskey to your beverage.

I'm not sure at all if this is going to be good... but I'm willing to give it the old college try.

The website Bestproducts.com states that it is available exclusively at Walmart, which is definitely not true, since I found this at the Coborn's in St. Joe, but perhaps it started there since it's been available since last September. They've obviously branched out.

The recommendation is also to add a shot (or two) if you'd like to get some extra kick in your 'nog.

Ok- who's in to try this stuff? Or if you already have... how was it?

