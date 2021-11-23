Park Diner in Waite Park Closing for “Indefinite Period of Time”

The Park Diner in Waite Park made a sad announcement in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which just so happens to be the diner's 24th anniversary. In a Facebook post, the diner shared that support and business has been strong as ever lately and they are so thankful, but like everyone else in the restaurant business they are experiencing staffing issues.

Like most restaurants, we have had difficulty finding enough experienced and skilled workers to handle the high volume of business that we currently enjoy. And we certainly don't have the staff currently to open back up to the full days and hours of operation that we need to be at. This has been our goal since we went to limited hours many months ago.

The post went on to say that replacing the people they have lost has been difficult no matter how competitive the pay and benefits are. There just aren't enough talented individuals to fill all the open positions in our industry right now.

For the past 24 years, the Park Diner has strived to offer amazing food and service, and due to the circumstances they find themselves in, it's just not possible to be at that level at the time:

Therefore, my general manager Nadyne and I (Jim Sherman) have made the difficult decision to close Park Diner today for an indefinite period of time. We feel that if we cannot consistently do it right, we should close and get it fixed. Starting tomorrow, we will begin work on reopening the "new Park Diner".

The goal is to reset, and get back to being open every day of the week at full hours. Along with reaching that goal, they are working on a new menu and assembling a new team to help run the diner.

The post concluded with the news that they don't have an idea of when they will reopen, but they don't take any of their customers for granted and hope to see them all when they do open again. They also said they will offer updates on their Facebook page when they can.

