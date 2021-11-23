Sauk Rapids Church Holding “Giving with Gratitude” Food Drive

SAUK RAPIDS -- A local church is embracing the holiday spirit with a food drive this week.

On Friday, Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids is holding a Giving with Gratitude Friday After Thanksgiving food drive. For the second year in a row, drop-off will be drive-thru style at the church from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

This year the church's food shelf will receive a $500 Thrivent Generosity Multiplier Grant if they successfully collect 500 items by November 30th.

The food shelf currently serves around 60 area families every week and is in need of a variety of items including non-perishable food items, paper towels and toilet paper, fruits and vegetables, ground beef, soap and personal care items, and diapers. Cash and gift cards donations are also welcomed.

Donations can be made all month long during regular food shelf hours on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to noon and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 p.m.

