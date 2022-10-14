St. Cloud’s Snowfall in October Over the Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The light snow that fell early Friday morning in the St. Cloud metro area and around central Minnesota had a lot of people talking and posting pictures on social media.

Here's how St. Cloud stacks up historically when it comes to snow in the month of October.

First, of course, it is not all that unusual. St. Cloud averages about an inch of snow in the month annually.

Some of us might not remember though that two years ago was actually a record breaker. The 7.8 inches of snow that we had in St. Cloud in October 2020 was the most we've had on record for any October.

Top 10 Snowiest Octobers on record in St. Cloud:

1). 2020 - 7.8"

2). 1936 - 6.8"

3). 2002 - 6.4"

4). 1995 - 6.0"

5). 1959 - 4.1"

6). 1969 - 4.0"

7). 1919 - 3.8"

8). 1916 - 3.5"

9). 1951 - 3.2"

10). 1991 - 3.1"

Many people remember, and still talk about, the infamous Halloween Blizzard of 1991. However, while that snow event started on October 31st, most of the snow actually fell the next day November 1st.