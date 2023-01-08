St. Cloud’s Iron Street Distillery Sets Opens Date

ST CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new distillery in east St. Cloud has set the date for the first day it will be open to the public.

Iron Street Distillery owners say they will open their doors to the public this Saturday, January 14th.

Co-owner Kevin Johnson says they will be hosting several small private groups throughout the week to give the staff a chance to train.

Once they are open, they plan to be open regularly Tuesdays through Sundays. They will be closed on Mondays.

Iron Street Distillery is located at 539 East St. Germain Street.

The building was originally built by International Harvester.

Inside you'll see several old pictures of the building. The flooring is also all original.

The owners have also taken great care to honor its past, one of their spirits has the name "Baby Red Rum" which comes from the International Harvester trucks. Another spirit is named "Harvester Rye". They also have "1928 Bourbon" (the building was built in 1928), "Iron Rail Gin" and "Blue Steel Vodka".

They have hired distiller Matt Aspengren. They say he has four years of distilling experience and thrives on a collaborative approach to his creations.

The upper level of the building will eventually to transformed into an event center called "Harvester Square". Work on that space is still underway and the owners say they already have at least five weddings booked for this summer along with other large events.