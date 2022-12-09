St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?

Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.

Down in the Twin Cities, a white Christmas happens 71 percent of the time.

The last time we had a brown Christmas was last year. We also saw a brown Christmas in 2015 and 2018.

If you want to be 'guaranteed' of a white Christmas you can go to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and much of the Arrowhead region.

As of Friday, the National Weather Service says St. Cloud has two inches of snow on the ground. However, temperatures are expected to be at or above the freezing mark every day through Thursday which will melt much of the snow we have on the ground right now. But, there is mixed precipitation in the forecast next week which may add to our snow levels. In other words, we'll just have to wait and see.